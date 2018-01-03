Triple talaq in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: BJP top brass to discuss Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Parliament winter session had commenced from December 15, 2017 and will conclude on January 5. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament will have 14 settings. Several crucial bills are set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The bill, which makes instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lower House last week. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha yesterday but the government was willing to envolve consensus before tabling the bill. The government has reached out the Opposition regarding the bill. The Bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

9: 48 am: BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to take place shortly to discuss Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017.

9: 45 am: The Bill, last week, was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. It was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various Opposition members.

9: 40 am: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.