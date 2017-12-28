LIVE | Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament; BJP, Opposition spar; Congress, BJD, AIMIM demand amendments

A bill to make instant triple talaq illegal and void and awarding a jail term of three years for the husband was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. (PTI)

Congress, AIMIM and Biju Janata Dal opposed bill and demanded amendments. BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab also opposed the bill, citing internal contradictions. "This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill," Mahtab said in Lok Sabha. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence.

Speaking from government’s side, Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the bill is for rights and justice for Muslim women. “This law is for women’s rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion,” Prasad said. He said that Parliament has to decide whether the victims of triple talaq have fundamental rights or not, “It is a historic day. We are making history today,” Prasad said.

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that there are a number of flaws in the bill which require rectification. “Unlike Section 498(a) where the accused had the burden of proof regarding dowry, the Triple Talaq Bill does not clarify on whom the burden of proof lies,” Surjewala had said. Congress also raised concerns over the financial security of the woman in case her husband is jailed under the law.

“When the husband is jailed after Talaq, will the wife have rights on husband’s property or will she be abandoned? The Bill should give clarification of these things,” the Congress said.

“Section 5 of the proposed Triple Talaq Bill has discussed subsistence allowance. The details of this allowance are not present in the Bill. Will divorced woman’s maintenance be continued, is not clear,” it added.

The law proposed by the government would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ and give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children. As per the law, the woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue. Instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be bad or illegal and void under the law. The proposed law would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir. The instant Talaw would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

– Is their a provision of recovering the allowance from property of a person who is in jail? The answer is no. The government should count on this provision: R Surjewala, Congress

– Above party politics, pass a law that works for the empowerment of Muslim women: R Surjewala, Congress

– There is no doubt about the fact that INC India will help the government to bolster the right of Muslim women. But the bill needs to be watertight when it comes to the financial security of women: Sushmita Dev MP