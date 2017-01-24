Trip Advisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards: Number one ‘Small Hotel In The World’ is The Oberoi Vanyavilas in Ranthambhore

The Oberoi Vanyavilas (website)

The Oberoi Vanyavilas in Ranthambhore took the first spot in TripAdvisor’s World’s Best Hotels 2017 in Travellers’ Choice Awards on Tuesday in the category of Small Hotel In The World. Around 148 hotels in India were awarded across eight categories: top, luxury, best service, bargain, B&Bs and Inns, family, eight romance and small hotels. The other four hotels which made it to the world list are, The Leela Palace Udaipur; Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur; Kannur Beach House and Hotel Pearl Palace.

The top ten hotels in India in the ascending order were the, Orange County Resorts Coorg, Karnataka, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Orange County Resorts Kabini, Karnataka, Wildflower Hall Shimla in the Himalayas – An Oberoi Resort, Himachal Pradesh, The Oberoi, Bengaluru, Karnataka and Namah, Uttarakhand.

India came second in Asia with 30 awards; Indonesia followed with 31 awards and Vietnam was third with 29 awards. Rajasthan retained the number one spot among the Indian states with 85 awards followed by Kerala with 38 awards and Karnataka with 23 awards in the Indian section.

The travel planning and booking site, today announced the winners of its Travellers’ Choice™ awards for Hotels. Travellers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. This is the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top 7,612 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide.

Speaking on the announcement Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India said “It’s always exciting to acknowledge the best properties worldwide that inspire travellers to create lifetime memories. With an Indian hotel taking the number one rank in the world, for the second year in a row in any category it leaves no doubt that Indian hotels are at par with the best of the class globally.

Winning the number one spot, The Oberoi Group said “The award is an affirmation of the resort’s unwavering commitment to offering guests unparalleled service and world class facilities. My heartfelt thanks to all our guests for their unstinted support over the years. I would like to dedicate this award to our people, who work passionately to ensure our guests receive exceptional service.”