Trinamool workers attack BJP office after Mamata Banerjee blasts Narendra Modi for Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

Soon after the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley scam, angry TMC workers attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Kolkata. The workers pelted stones and tried to enter the office. They caught hold of some men and thrashed them. Blood was seen oozing out of the injuries they sustained during this attack. What had led to this attack was Bandyopadhyay being questioned by the CBI and thereafter taken into custody.

Soon after the arrest of the TMC MP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing her anger, Mamata said, “PM Modi and Amit Shah should be arrested. PM does not understand Indian politics. If they think that after the arrest we won’t protest, they are wrong. Will take the legal battle forward, will seek justice from the court”.

The situation in Kolkata became critical soon after Bandyopadhyay’s arrest as many TMC workers and leaders stood up on their toes to protest the arrest. Later many TMC MLAs and MPs including Dinesh Trivedi and Partha Chatterjee reached Kolkata’s CBI office. Bandyopadhyay will be taken to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) by the CBI later tonight.

In December, another TMC MP, Tapas Pal was also arrested for his purported involvement in the chit fund. Currently the CBI advocates have demanded a 4-days remand of Pal for further investigation.

The Rose Valley chit fund scam is touted to be a larger scale in terms of money siphoned off than the Sharada scam, which has resulted in some key members of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet resigning. A similar allegation was also leveled at Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Bengal BJP leader Rupa Ganguly. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the police inaction against BJP leaders who were named in the scam. “Modi Goverment unleashed vendetta politics on Oppostion. Tapas Paul named Babul Supriyo in chit fund scam but was he arrested?” he said.