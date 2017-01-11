Trinamool protest in Kolkata: Workers block Rajdhani Express over Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

Trinamool Congress workers blocked the Rajdhani Express at New Cooch Behar Railway Station on Wednesday in protest against TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest. (ANI)

Trinamool Congress workers blocked the Rajdhani Express at New Cooch Behar Railway Station on Wednesday in protest against TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest. As per India.com, the TMC leaders also protested against the government’s demonetization drive in Delhi today and workers marched towards President House to meet him regarding the same. On Tuesday as well the protesters were out in Bhubaneswar too against the twin move – the Centre’s decision of note-ban and arrest of party MPs.

The TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata on January 3 for his involvement in the Rose Valley Group’s ponzi scam. A huge drama unfolded on streets in Kolkata after his arrest as massive protests and mass demonstration took place in the state. TMC leaders and workers held protests and attacked BJP offices and setting them on fire.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the protests against Centre’s drive towards a cashless economy is still on by the party, the TMC leadership said that the West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee was the first leader who campaigned against the ban of high-value currency notes. Due to this reason, TMC leaders are being arrested by the CBI, they alleged and added that this was a political vendetta by BJP. Biswanath Basu, TMC leader said that PM Modi promised that financial stability will be restored within 50 days of demonetisation, however, it has been two months, the situation is yet to return to normal.