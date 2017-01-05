Trinamool Congress won’t cooperate with Centre on GST: Saugata Roy

TMC’s Saugata Roy said that they will not cooperate anymore with the Centre in rolling out GST. (ANI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy on Thursday reflected on the attacks on BJP leaders and the party office in West Bengal and said that they did not support any attacks on any party office. He asked as to why the TMC would spoil their name when the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was a small and insignificant force in the West Bengal. Roy, however, also informed that the West Bengal government would not cooperate with the Centre anymore in rolling out the Goods and Service Tax (GST). He further added that the TMC’s protests would continue.

Earlier yesterday, the TMC leaders had marched to the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had arrested by CBI in Rose Valley chit fund scam. The Congress party stood with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called the arrest as “revenge” and “vendetta” by the BJP Government for her sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi, in protest against the demonetisation drive. Meanwhile, Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife had also registered a complaint against the agency, accusing it of not informing of her husband’s arrest. In her complaint, the leader’s wife also alleged that none of her family members was informed as to where the Trinamool MP was taken after the arrest. TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya has also filed a complaint against CBI in Anandpur PS, in West Bengal over the same matter.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Wednesday had blocked the National Highway-2 near Asansol in protest against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. According to reports, many vehicles remain stranded due to the ruckus created by the ruling party in West Bengal.TMC goons had also allegedly attacked former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) district President Krishna Bhattacharya and hurled a bomb on her house. According to reports by the News Republic, Bhattacharya was injured during the attack by TMC-led miscreants. The time of the attack was reported to be around 9:30 pm. The attackers beat up the former BJP district President badly before ransacking her house. After being rushed to the hospital following the brutal beatdown by the goons, Bhattacharya spoke to reporters and said that she had been beaten so badly that she had become unconscious.