Trinamool Congress to celebrate Ram Navami in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal this year

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has said that they will be celebrating Ram Navami on March 25. The announcement came hours after reports of the party’s plans to mark the day with a Rath Yatra. Retracting its earlier decision, the state government announced that Ram Navami processions will be held in every district of the state, reported ANI. Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday announced that no arms will be allowed at processions to observe Ram Navami. Her warning came against the backdrop of BJP planning to hold processions with swords and weapons.

Only a few days back, the Bengal unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) declared that nobody would be carrying arms in any processions. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, however, announced that rallyists will continue with the tradition of carrying arms and that he himself will carry a mace in one of the rallies.

The BJP state unit chief also hailed the West Bengal government’s decision as a victory for the right-wing organisation. Ghosh went on to say that TMC must have realised its mistakes from last year and RSS will see to it that Ram Navami is a big success in the state.

Banerjee’s strong directive of keeping law and order under control to enforcement agencies came after West Bengal saw minor clashes breaking out between Hindus and Muslims in Purulia district in the wake of Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Mamata had alleged the BJP and RSS of inciting violence and creating communal disharmony by throwing meat at religious places. While speaking during an administrative review meeting in Hooghly’s Gurup, Banerjee also mentioned that due to the ongoing Higher Secondary exams, Mahavir Jayanti precessions will be allowed only after 5 pm.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Giriraj Singh has dubbed Mamata’s Ram Navami plans as an appeasement policy. Slamming the WB CM, Giriraj said that Mamata should stop appeasing particular communities and alleged that she is doing so to gain vote bank.