Trinamool Congress local leader shot dead

A local leader of the Trinamool Congress was killed and three others injured after some unidentified people shot them during a fight over prawn farming in East Midnapore district today, police said. The incident happened at Mobarakpur village under the jurisdiction of Bhagwanpur police station. The deceased leader was identified as 42-year-old Nantu Pradhan, the police said. While Pradhan died on the spot, the three injured were admitted to Tamluk hospital, they said. A trouble was brewing between the leader and the villagers for sometime since he using a portion of an agricultural land for prawn farming and he was bringing water from the Kansai river for the purpose, the police said.

Other villagers used to raise objections because, according to them, the river water was harming their paddy cultivation. The two sides had a heated exchange of words today and broke into a fight. The villagers allegedly hurled bombs and fired at Pradhan and his men, the police said, adding that the leader died on the spot. Pradhan’s family lodged a complaint with the police.