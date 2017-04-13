Trinamool Congress councillor files police complaint against Yogesh Varshney

Aligarh BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney/WB CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

A Trinamool Congress counsellor today lodged a police complaint against BJP youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney for announcing a Rs 11 lakh bounty on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head. Manjushree Majumdar, Trinamool Congress counsellor of ward no 83 in the Kalighat area, where the Chief Minister resides, lodged a complaint with the Kalighat Police Station against Varshney, a senior officer of the Force said. “We have received a complaint from the counsellor of ward no 83 against Varshney. We are looking into it,” he said.

Varshney today offered a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for TMC chief Banerjee’s head after the police in West Bengal used batons to disperse a rally raising slogans in praise of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the state CID is likely to take over investigation against Varshney after a Trinamool Congress leader in Bolpur lodged a complaint against the BJP youth wing leader with a local police station there.

A senior CID officer said the case may be taken up by them and for the purpose of investigation, a CID team may visit Aligarh for further inquiry into the matter.

Asked if the BJP youth wing leader can be arrested, the officer said “If it is required, we will arrest him.”