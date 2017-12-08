Trinamool Congress candlelight vigil to protest Bengal labourer’s murder in Rajasthan

Protesting against the brutal killing of a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Rajasthan, the youth wing of state’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday took out a candlelight vigil in the city. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Protesting against the brutal killing of a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Rajasthan, the youth wing of state’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday took out a candlelight vigil in the city and accused the BJP regime in Rajasthan of total lapse in law and order situation in their state. Hundreds of party activists, led by Trinamool MP and party’s youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee, senior party leaders Firhad Hakim and Baiswanar Chatterjee among others, walked from Hazra crossing in south Kolkata to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Esplanade. Terming the incident of killing as “heartless and unfortunate”, Banerjee said such incident proves there is no law and order in Rajasthan. “The incident that happened yesterday is extremely painful, heartless and unfortunate. I doubt if the people of the country has seen something as horrific and brutal as this ever before.

“This proves that there is no law and order in Rajasthan. The BJP run state government in Rajasthan and the Narendra Modi led central government cannot shy away from taking responsibility for the incident,” he added. Banerjee, also the nephew of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee further said “it is surprising that such killings are occurring in specifically in the BJP-ruled states while no such incident has been reported in Bengal during the Trinamool Congress regime in the last six years.” He also demeaned the strictest possible punishment of the offenders involved in the incident.

Other Trinamool leaders present at the rally said that the entire nation should protest against such brutality. “This is a brutal inhuman incident. Protest against such incident should happen across the country,” state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said. Earlier in the day, a group of activists of Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist held a protest demonstration in front of Rajasthan Bhawan in south Kolkata.

Protesting the incident, a section of students from Kolkata’s Jadavpur University planned a march towards the RSS office here. However they were stopped midway by police. In a horrifying video gone viral on Thursday, a man, later identified as Afrajul from West Bengal’s Malda district, was seen being brutally hacked to death and set on fire in Rajasamand district of Rajasthan, for allegedly committing “love jihad”. Police arrested the accused, Shambunath Raigar, on Thursday.