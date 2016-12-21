Trinamool Congress alleges PM Modi using CBI to scare party

RBI has turned into a mute spectator and the Union Finance ministry was changing rules “every second day”.

Trinamool Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the CBI and other Central agencies to scare the party which is in the forefront of anti demonetisation protests after senior TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay received a notice from the premier investigation agency in connection with the chit fund scam.

“By pursuing political vendetta you can’t stop Mamata Banerjee and TMC from protesting against demonetisation. You are using CBI and other central agencies to scare us. But you won’t succeed,” TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

“You feel you and your party are saints and all of us thieves. But the fact is you are the biggest thief,” he said.

The TMC secretary general alleged that never before a political party of the country had stooped so low and resorted to “political hooliganism” to “terrorise” opponents.

“It is unprecedented that a political party has resorted to hooliganism to terrorise others. We want to see how much space you have in your jails and how many people you can put in them,” he said.

TMC, Chatterjee said, would continue to protest against demonetisation and demand it’s roll back till the end. “We will stick to our demand till the end nothing can stop us from protesting against it.”

“RBI has turned into Modi Bank of India. Modi has turned into a Paytmwala who has sold out the entire country. The Finance ministry is so clueless that it is changing rules every day,” he added.