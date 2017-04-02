Trinamool Congress’ Abhishek Banerjee alleges vendetta politics by Narendra Modi government, says not afraid of CBI, ED

Banerjee added that his party kept the promise of returning lands in Singur to farmers but BJP did not brought back black money from foreign shores as promised. (Source: IE)

Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged misuse of Enforcement Directorate and CBI by Narendra Modi-led central government against TMC ruled West Bengal Government. Banerjee said that Mamata Banerjee government was not afraid of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. “The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is not afraid of the CBI and ED as the people of the state are with Mamata Banerjee,” Banerjee told a large public meeting of the Trinamool Congress Yuva Morcha at South 24 Parganas district. The Trinamool leader alleged that BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was “misusing” the CBI and the ED against some TMC leaders and threatening them.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre is not paying for the MGNREGA, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and mid-day meal schemes in West Bengal. The MP claimed that Mamata Banerjee government has done a commendable work in the field of food security, education and in the health sector. Abhishek Banerjee asked party workers to stand with common people and be with them at their time of need. He also told the party workers to inform the common people about opposition parties allegedly spreading misinformation about the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Speaking on the TMC’s prospects in next Panchayat polls, Banerjee said that the party would win even if all parties come together against Trinamool as as there was no alternative to CM Mamata Banerjee in the state.