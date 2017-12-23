Tricolour to fly high again at Attari-Wagah check post before Republic Day (Image Source IE)

The tricolour which was under maintenance since May this year will be seen fluttering once again before Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah check post. Amritsar Improvement Trust— handed over the task of 360-foot tall Tricolour to a Delhi-based company, Fast Track, on Friday, reported Hindustan Times. Executive of Amritsar improvement trust, Ravi Kumar, said, “We had issued a tender notice for hiring a professional company for the upkeep and continuous fluttering of the flag at the Attari border in the first week of December. We had received applications from three various companies, out of which we selected ‘Fast Track’, which is already taking care of India’s second largest flag at the Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi.”

Kumar also said, “We have signed a contract of Rs 73.1 for 19 months—which is Rs 3,85,000 per month — from today onward. The company will be wholly responsible for keeping the tricolour fluttering.” He added, “The height of the pole will remain fixed — 360 feet. There is still no proposal for increasing the height of the pole.” “The flag will be hoisted in the first week of January.”

What exactly happened earlier in May because the Tricolour was made only of the khadi fabric as per norms, unfortunately, it could not withstand high-velocity winds and was to be taken down.

Visitors to the evening retreat ceremony are demanding to see the flag at that monumental height too. “We had heard about the tallest Indian flag, but found nothing except a pole,” said a visitor Harpal Singh. “The Pakistani flag is fluttering at a height of 400 feet, which is 40 feet higher than the Indian pole. We should also have the same height of the pole.”

As per the report, the Pakistani flag has been fluttering atop a 400-foot pole across the border at the Attari-Wagah check post, the Tricolour’s height will remain same as it was early i.e. 360 feet.