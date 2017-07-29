Tricolour sacrosanct to us, says Jitendra Singh on Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark

Mehbooba Mufti yesterday said at a function in New Delhi “Who is doing it? Why are they doing it? (Image: PTI)

Union minister Jitendra Singh today said the tricolour is “sacrosanct” and termed as “shocking and ridiculous” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks that no one in Jammu and Kashmir would be there to hold the flag if their special rights are tinkered with. Mehbooba Mufti yesterday said at a function in New Delhi “Who is doing it? Why are they doing it? (challenging Article 35-A). Let me tell you that my party and other parties who carry the national flag there (in Jammu and Kashmir) despite all risks…. I have no doubt in saying that there will be no one to hold it (national flag) (if it is tinkered).” Singh said the tricolour would fly as high in Jammu and Kashmir as in the other parts of the country. “As far as we are concerned, the tricolour is sacrosanct to us.”

Terming Mehbooba’s statement as shocking and ridiculous, Singh said “Jammu and Kashmir is as much part of India as any other state of India. That is also the official stand.” “If at all there is an issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, it is only of how to retrieve the part of the state that remains under the illegal occupation of Pakistan,” he said.