Tributes pour in for singing legend Kishori Amonkar

Renowned classical singer Kishori Amonkar passed away shortly before midnight after a brief illness, family sources said here on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, among a host of others, have mourned her death. Amonkar was 84. She breathed her last at her Dadar west home, just a week before she was to turn 85.

In her singing career spanning seven decades, she was revered as ‘Gaan-Saraswati’. Belonging to the Jaipur Gharana, she was conferred the Padma Vibhushan and Sahitya Akademi Award among many others. A widow, she is survived by two sons and grandchildren.

The Mumbai-born Amonkar’s body has been kept for public ‘darshan’ at an auditorium in Dadar to enable her admirers and friends pay their last respects.

A large number of doyens of classical music and entertainment industry, her admirers and others converged to offer their last respects to her before the funeral, scheduled later this afternoon at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Leading the nation in paying tributes to Amonkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he was “deeply pained by her demise” which is “an irreparable loss to Indian classical music.”

“The works of Kishori Amonkar will always remain popular among people for years to come a May her soul rest in peace,” Modi said in a message.

Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar said she was deeply anguished to hear about Amonkar’s demise.

“She was a unique and extraordinary classical singer. Her demise spells a huge loss for the world of music,” said Lata Mangeshkar early today.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that in Amonkar’s death, “the world of classical music has lost an eminent singer”.

“She was known for constantly experimenting with music and always cared for its sensitivity in her contributions ranging from classical songs to bhajans and other forms of singing,” Fadnavis said.

Others to tweet condolences included Shabana Azmi, Shreya Ghoshal, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kailash Kher.