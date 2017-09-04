Travelling in Taxi cabs? Here is something that you really should know

The cabs will now display ways through which one can deactivate child locks. (Photo: Reuters)

The State Transport Authority (STA) in a recent meeting discussed ways to do away with the child lock facility available in a Taxi cab. This step is being taken keeping in the security of women that travel along in the cabs across the city. The cabs will now display ways through which one can deactivate child locks, fitted in the rear doors of a car, so that a woman passenger traveling alone can disengage it in a distress situation, according to news agency PTI. While the meeting prominently discussed ways through which the issue can be resolved, it did not get the support from all the board members who said it was an important safety parameter in the car.

A senior STA official was quoted saying, “Instead, the suggestion to put a clearly visible sticker so that a distressed passenger can disengage it was mooted by the Board.” Varsha Joshi, the Commissioner (Transport) of Delhi government while talking about the same said, “The cabs will have to affix this sticker so that a passenger can see it and learn how to deactivate it.”

The child locks that are fitted in cabs are there to prevent the passengers sitting on the back seat from opening them whether the vehicle is moving or stationary. The lock can be disengaged only by the driver of the car. The lock is provided specially to check the accidental opening of the rear doors by children but it also prevents adult passengers from deactivating it. As per some recent cases of harassment of female passengers traveling alone in cabs, the inability to escape due to locked rear doors was the main reason.

According to PTI, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) recently recommended disabling of child lock facility in cabs saying there was “possibility” of increase in crime against women due to it. A notice was sent to the Transport department by the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in the same regard.