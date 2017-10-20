Travel on Lucknow-Agra Expressway no longer to be free, toll tax to start; you will have to pay this amount

Lucknow-Agra Expressway was opened for public last year.

Toll tax collections on Lucknow-Agra Expressway are likely to start from December. At present, toll plaza near Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow is under construction and it is expected to start operating by December. A report by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran today said toll tax rates on Lucknow-Agra Expressway would be similar to the ones collected on Yamuna Expressway. For cars, the rate could be 75 paise per kilometer, which means for a journey on the 360-km-long road, you will have to pay Rs 300.

The report said the toll plaza near Agra has already been set up, while the work on one near Lucknow is in full swing.

The 360-km and six-lane road has been built by UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) at a cost of around Rs 10,000 crore. Presently, people don’t have to pay for travel on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Sources told Dainik Jagran that UPEIDA is preparing the toll tax for Lucknow-Agra Expressway by comparing the ones collected by Yamuna Expressway and NHAI. While NHAI charges 50 paise/km for cars, the rate for Yamuna Expressway is around Rs 1. 75/km. The rates for Lucknow-Agra Expressway could be between 75 paisa and Re 1.

IAF planes to touch down on Lucknow-Agra Expressway on October 24

As many as twenty aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF), including AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI, will make a touchdown on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on October 24. For this, a traffic blockade will be put in place from October 20, to prepare the highway stretch for the event.

The IAF’s aircraft touchdown exercise on Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in district Unnao district. The aircrafts will land and then take-off from the expressway. PRO, Defence (Central Command), Gargi Malik Sinha told PTI, “It is for the first time any transport aircraft will land and then take off. The AN-32 are meant for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during floods or any other natural calamity. The aircraft can bring a large amount of relief material. It can also help in evacuating people,” Sinha said.