Travel investor alert for India only depending on security situation: China

Beijing said alert in view of the standoff that travel alerts are issued for a particular country only according to security situation there.(PTI)

China today played down reports in the official media asking Chinese investors to be on alert in view of the standoff at the border with India in the Sikkim sector, saying travel alerts are issued for a particular country only according to security situation there. “The Chinese government highly values the security and legal interests and rights of the overseas Chinese nationals. We will issue relevant security alert in accordance with the security situation in relevant country,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said when asked whether China will issue a travel alert for India in view of the prevailing situation. His response came as a write-ups in Chinese official media cautioned Chinese investors in India. A leading official newspaper in Beijing yesterday warned Chinese companies operating in India to be be alert and take steps to avoid being hit by anti-China sentiment. An article in the Global Times called on Chinese firms to reduce their investments in India in view of the tension.

Since the standoff on June 6, when the People’s Liberation Army destroyed bunkers of the India Army claiming the area belonged to China, Chinese media have carried several pieces blaming India for escalating border tension and “reminding” the Indian Army about the 1962 war. Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.