Training guns at Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah says, political party without good principles becomes a family owned, caste based party

A party with principle can prosper the nation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah said on Sunday. Addressing a party convention in Lucknow, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present, Shah said, “If a political party doesn’t have good principles and theories then the party becomes a family owned and a caste based party.” Training his guns at Congress party, Shah, on Sunday said that it is very important for political parties to have internal democracy.

“India has 1650 registered parties but only a few have internal democracy. If there is no internal democracy inside the party, then it becomes a family run party, becomes caste based party, and when that happens, there is no talent left in the party,” the BJP president added. Giving his life’s example, BJP President Shah said that a boy who used to paste posters on the streets is now standing as the President of India’s leading political party shows how internally democratic BJP is.

“Everyone knows that after Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi is going to be the President of Congress party, but a person with good leadership, understanding of people and clear heart will be the President of BJP after me,” Shah added. He also said that there is internal democracy in BJP which has also resonated with the people of India. “There was no development when the Communist Party ruled, look at West Bengal,” he said. He also said that so many parties including Congress have ruled the country but no development has taken place and “it is only BJP that has developed this nation”.