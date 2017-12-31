Train status: Delhi fog disrupts Indian Railways schedule; 15 trains cancelled, 57 delayed

At least 15 trains were cancelled, 57 delayed and 18 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. (PTI)

It was a foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the weather office said.

At least 15 trains were cancelled, 57 delayed and 18 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent and visibility stood at 400 metres.

“The sky would remain clear in the day ahead,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 and minimum at 6 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s minimum temperature recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.