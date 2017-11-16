Tragedy hits IIM Lucknow, student found dead in hostel room by friends

Hailing from Kolkata, Soham Mukherjee was a second-year student. (Representational photo by IE)

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow student was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim who has been identified as Soham Mukherjee allegedly committed suicide today by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the campus in Madiyaon area. Hailing from Kolkata, Mukherjee was a second-year student at the prestigious management institute and was pursuing a postgraduate programme there. The incident came to light when Mukherjee’s body was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan by his hostel mates after which the police was informed by the IIM administration.

Mukherjee was an engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and worked for a multi-national firm for a couple of years before taking admission in the IIM, Lucknow last year. While the real reason behind the death of the student is still being speculated, the police prima facie was taking it as a case of suicide as the room was locked from inside, however, no note has been found. The report further stated that the police has seized laptop and mobile phone of the victim and are trying to get more details. According to the initial investigation, the police was quoted saying that the victim was under depression may be due to some personal problem as he was not attending his classes since November 12 and was not picking up his classmates and other hostel mates’ calls since morning.

The exact motive behind the suicide could not be ascertained yet and further probe in on in the matter, the police said. The victim’s family, staying at Jodhpur Colony in Kolkata’s Lake Garden area, have been informed, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The IIM administration expressed grief on the student’s death and a press communique from the IIM read that he was a consistently well-performing student.

While talking about the incident, an IIM Lucknow professor told Indian Express that other hostel inmates had knocked on Soham’s door several times since it had been closed since Tuesday afternoon. On getting no response, they informed the dean of student affairs, who peeped through the rear end of the room to see the student’s body hanging from the ceiling. The police were then informed, the professor said. Raghwan Kumar Singh, the Station Officer of Madiaon police station said, “When they reached the spot with a forensic team, they found that Soham’s door was not locked from inside. His body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. We later sent the body for autopsy.”