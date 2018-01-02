Traffic woes continue in Delhi for second day

The carriageway from Moolchand to Ashram Chowk was closed due to the ongoing repair of Lajpat Nagar flyover, increasing traffic load on surrounding roads. (PTI)

Commuters in the national capital had a harrowing time for a second day today as many roads were choked up with traffic. Motorists faced difficulties while crossing DND flyway which connects Delhi with Noida, and Sarai Kale Khan. The carriageway from Moolchand to Ashram Chowk was closed due to the ongoing repair of Lajpat Nagar flyover, increasing traffic load on surrounding roads. Traffic movement from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon was disrupted after a truck broke down near Jharera village. The Delhi Traffic Police kept posting updates about the traffic situation on its Twitter handle. “Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Patel Chowk to Jantar Mantar due to demonstration.Kindly avoid the stretch,” according to a tweet. “Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from ISBT to Nigam Bodh Ghaat & Hanuman Mandir Yamuna Bazar to ISBT due to gathering of devotees near Hanuman Mandir. Kindly avoid the stretch,” another tweet read.

More than two lakh people revelling in traditionally vibrant New Year celebrations at key landmarks in Delhi and the partial closure of the busy Lajpat Nagar flyover led to heavy traffic jam across the national capital yesterday. The city came almost to a standstill as the traffic jam in south and central Delhi due to the closure of one of the carriageways of the Lajpat Nagar flyover for repair, spilled over to other areas, making life difficult for commuters.