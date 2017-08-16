Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway resumes

Representative Image (PTI)

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed this morning after remaining suspended for nearly 12 hours due to blocking of the road by huge boulders near Banihal, officials said. Huge boulders came rolling down and blocked the highway at Rattanbas in Banihal area yesterday night, forcing suspension of the traffic, a spokesman of the traffic department said. The clearance operation started early today and the highway was made traffic-worthy by 9.30 am. Light motor vehicles from both sides are plying on the road today, the spokesman said. However, heavy vehicles would be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu only due to road-widening work at various places along the highway.