Traffic chaos at India Gate: Delhi public pours frustration on social media

Traffic mayhem in Delhi on New Year (Image Source ANI)

As Delhi roads choked with thousands of people out to celebrate the New Year, some commuters took to social media to pour out their frustration due to traffic woes. “From 3.30pm to now. Still stuck in traffic in central Delhi. Isn’t this rush at India Gate anticipated every new year? Unbelievable. I couldn’t reach where I had to and now I can’t go back either. It’s a complete dead end here,” a Twitter user said.

Another commuter, Paras tweeted, “People struck in this nightmarish India gate area Jam from 2 to 3 hours. Thousands of people moving on foot to get out of this mess. #megajam”. “Why traffic is heavy? where is uor officers on spot? how u can divert route without any prior information?” another user said.

The new year revelry coupled with closure of Lajpat Nagar flyover brought the city to almost a standstill as heavy traffic jams in south and central Delhi spilled over to the whole city making life difficult for the commuters.