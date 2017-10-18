Traditions as important as environment, will burst firecrackers: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said that he will burst firecrackers on Diwali. (PTI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said that he will burst firecrackers on Diwali. Amidst the raging debate on the ill-effects of firecrackers on the environment, Chouhan said that traditions are as important as the environment. As per the report by ANI, while greeting people on Diwali Chouhan told reporters that firecrackers alone don’t contribute to pollution. “Crackers alone are not responsible for creating pollution. Environment conservation is our priority, but tradition is equally important. Diwali will be celebrated with traditional fervour and I will also burst crackers to mark the occasion,” he said. The CM urged people to also light a lamp for peace and prosperity of the state and the nation. He said that Diwali brings joy and everyone must celebrate.

The Supreme Court had on October 9 imposed a blanket ban on sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region in the run-up to Diwali to check the alarming pollution levels. As per the report by ANI, a three-judge bench of the apex court had restored its November 2016 order, banning sale of crackers in NCR and suspended its September 2017 order – which allowed limited sale but banned imports from other states.

Meanwhile, Ojaswi Party filed a plea before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), claiming that “the prohibition on purchasing and selling firecrackers in the capital is an attack on our religious tradition.” Rejecting the plea, NGT said that the Supreme Court’s order banning the sale till October 31 was the “law of the land”. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar rejected the plea to reopen firecracker shops and release the licences to sell to shopkeepers, reported PTI. The bench said, “The Supreme Court has already passed an order on the issue and that is the law of the land.”