Trade licences of two automobile dealers suspended

The Delhi government today suspended trade licences of two automobile dealers in the city for allegedly overcharging buyers of auto-rickshaws. “The Delhi government has suspended with immediate effect trade certificates of Bagga Link Services Ltd. and J S Automobiles for charging additional amounts after sale of auto-rickshaws. Our govt will not tolerate such malpractices,” Delhi Transporter Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Twitter. The motor licencing officer of auto-rickshaw unit (ARU) of the transport department has issued show-cause notices to the two dealers, giving them seven days to reply. The transport department may cancel the trade licence of the two dealers if their replies failed to satisfy its concerns.

In the meantime, their trade licenses have been suspended with immediate effect, said a government official. The department launched a scheme in January this year to give 10,000 auto permits. Over 9,000 permits have been allotted and the permit holders can purchase the autos from prescribed vendors.

