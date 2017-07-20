TR Zeliang ready to prove majority in Nagaland trust vote

Zeliang will move the Vote of Confidence in the Assembly as an MLA of the Naga People’s Front, though he has been expelled from the party for six years, a spokesperson of Zeliang’s group Tokheho Yeptho said. (Image Source: PTI)

T R Zeliang, who was reappointed Chief Minister of Nagaland amid high drama yesterday, is ready to face the floor test tomorrow to prove his majority in the state Assembly. Zeliang will move the Vote of Confidence in the Assembly as an MLA of the Naga People’s Front, though he has been expelled from the party for six years, a spokesperson of Zeliang’s group Tokheho Yeptho said. “As per the Tenth Schedule amendment of 2006, an elected member of any party can be declared unattached in the Assembly even though he is expelled by the party,” Yeptho, an MLA, said.

He also expressed confidence that with the support of 36 NPF MLAs, seven Independents, and four BJP MLAs, which takes the number to 47 in the House of 60, Zeliang is sure of commanding a majority. Zeliang took over the mantle after incumbent chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu was dismissed by Governor P B Acharya, capping a rebellion in the ruling NPF he had spearheaded. The Governor directed Zeliang to prove his majority in the Assembly by July 22 and the chief minister agreed to do so by tomorrow.

Zeliang was appointed chief minister for the second time under the third term of the NPF-led DAN government. Zeliang was compelled to step down as chief minister in February in the face of massive protest against his government for conducting elections to urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women. Meanwhile, MLA Yitachu, spokesperson for legislators backing Liezietsu, told PTI that 11 MLAs would be attending tomorrow’s trust vote under an NPF whip. He affirmed that it was the apex body of the party which would issue the whip and not the legislature party.