Tourism sites to be developed as iconic destinations, says government

Prominent tourism sites, including the Taj Mahal, Kaziranga and the Somnath Temple, are to be developed into “iconic” destinations, the government informed Parliament today. Minister of Tourism K J Alphons told the Lok Sabha that an announcement on this had been made in the Budget of 2018-19. The ministry has identified the sites for development based on “footfall, regional distribution, potential for development and ease of implementation”, he said. The sites include the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh), Ajanta and Ellora (Maharashtra), Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar and Red Fort (Delhi) and Colva Beach (Goa).

The other tourism spots are Amer Fort (Rajasthan), Somnath and Dholavira (Gujarat), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Hampi (Karnataka), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Kaziranga (Assam), Kumarakom (Kerala) and Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar). The destinations would be developed under the ongoing Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the ministry, Alphons said.

For its “iconic tourism destinations”, the government plans to follow an approach that entails infrastructure and skill development, development of technology, attracting private investment and branding and marketing.