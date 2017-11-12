Tourism not just for making profit: Kerala minister Surendran Kadakampally

Tourism is not just for making profit but also to benefit the locals, Kerala tourism minister Surendran Kadakampally has said at an event here. (Image: IE)

Tourism is not just for making profit but also to benefit the locals, Kerala tourism minister Surendran Kadakampally has said at an event here. Addressing a seminar at Nehru Centre here on November 8 on the theme–Kerala a unique heritage and cultural tourism destination–Kadakampally said the award given to Kumarakom (Kerala) was an indication of the tourism ministry’s approach, mind-set and priority. Kumarakom, a village in Kerala, has won World Travel Mart Responsible Tourism (WTM RT) Award 2017 for its backwater tourism, in London. “Tourism is not just for profit making. It should benefit the local people,” the minister said. The Kumarakom initiative had also fetched the national award for best rural tourism project, PATA grand award for environment, five national awards, and this year’s national award of Union Tourism Ministry for the best responsible tourism project.