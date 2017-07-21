Total public debt of Goa pegged at Rs 12,433 crore, says CM Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar on Thursday informed the House that the state’s total public debt stood at Rs 12,433 crore which translated into per capita debt of Rs 82,015. (Reuters)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the total public debt of the state is pegged at Rs 12,433 crore till March 31, 2017. Parrikar on Thursday informed the House that the state’s total public debt stood at Rs 12,433 crore which translated into per capita debt of Rs 82,015. The state’s borrowings through market loans, National Small Saving Funds (NSSF), loans for externally aided projects (EAP) and from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) stood at Rs 7,116 crore between 2012-13 to 2016-17, said Parrikar in a written reply. According to the reply, for the last fiscal, the state borrowings were Rs 1,527 crore, which included Rs 1,320 crore under market loan, Rs 116 crore through NABARD and Rs 91 crore under EAP.

During the year 2016-17 an amount of Rs 924.85 crore was paid towards interest payable on the loans availed. The borrowings were on the lower side compared to 2015-16, the year when government loan liabilities stood at Rs 1,846 crore of which Rs 1,450 crore were picked from market, Rs 165 crore under NSSF, Rs 120 crore under NABARD and Rs 111 crore as EPA loan. For the financial year 2012-13, the state borrowings were Rs 1,182 crore, which went up to Rs 1,295 crore in 2013-14. The borrowing witnessed marginal decline in 2014-15 and stood at Rs 1,266 crore, mentions the reply.