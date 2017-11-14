Top Vietnamese Army General holds talks with Nirmala Sitharaman to boost ties

A top ranking official of the Vietnam People’s Army today held talks with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to strengthen the bilateral defence ties. (Photo: AP)

A top ranking official of the Vietnam People’s Army today held talks with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to strengthen the bilateral defence ties. Senior Lt. Gen. Luong Cuong, who is the chief of the General Political Department of the Vietnam People’s Army, also held taks with defence secretary Sanjay Mitra. Both the nations have been working to ramp up cooperation in the defence sector. In the past, Hanoi has expressed interest in procuring the BrahMos supersonic missile from New Delhi. In December last year, Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich also visited India and held talks with his then Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar to bolster defence ties.

Last month, Navy chief Sunil Lanba, who is also the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, was on a four-day visit to Vietnam to “consolidate” cooperation between the Armed Forces of India and Vietnam and also to explore new avenues of defence cooperation. In the same month, Birender Singh Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, also paid a five-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation to boost defence ties.