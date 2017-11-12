Top reasons why Delhi is not ready for Odd Even and Arvind Kejriwal government cancelled it

The NGT gave a conditional nod to the scheme. (PTI photos)

It was a big news, veritable surprise, for Delhi residents when it was confirmed that the odd-even scheme is not returning to Delhi on Monday. The Kejriwal government took the decision expressing its inability to enforce the measure after the National Green Tribunal ordered the withdrawal of exemptions given to women and two-wheelers. The government said it will move the NGT on Monday requesting a review of its order and if the exemptions are granted, the scheme’s implementation will be considered. Here are top reasons why Delhi is still not ready for Odd Even:-

– DTC is in limelight once again! The transport corporation has been unable to procure buses since 2009-10. At present, there are close to 3,800 DTC buses. Additionally, Delhi has around 1,700 cluster buses too. Hence, ensuring better public transport system before implementing odd even will be much better. The DTC faced difficulty in procuring new buses that too for the past seven years.

– DTC buses witness daily ridership of about 35 lakh. And, Delhi Metro accommodates another 28 lakh passengers daily. There are 90,000 autos and the government planning to add another 10,000 soon. Keeping this in mind, the capital’s public transport system is not enough to accommodate people without exemptions.

– Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot says, “As of now, we don’t have as many buses to accommodate the load of 30 lakh two-wheelers each day.” Nearly 66 lakh two-wheelers are currently registered in Delhi.

– After the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had announced that the measure, which was to be implemented between November 13 and 17, was being “called off” as the number of buses was inadequate and women’s safety could not be compromised.

– In a statement, the government later said that it has decided to defer its implementation. Gahlot said the authorities are ready to roll it out immediately if the exemptions are granted.

The NGT, which gave a conditional nod to the scheme, had said that it should be implemented as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 micrograms per cubic metre and PM 2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 micrograms per cubic metre and persist for 48 hours at a stretch.