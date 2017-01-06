Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed, who had links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was gunned down by the security forces after heavy exchange of fire in the wee hours of Friday. (Representative image by IE)

Kashmir encounter: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed, who had links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was gunned down by the security forces after heavy exchange of fire in the wee hours of Friday, according to reports. Ahmed, who was wanted in several cases, was earlier associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Unfortunately, a policeman sustained critical injuries during the encounter.

Many such exchanges of fire have erupted over the recent months as Pakistan based terrorists ramp-up their presence in Kashmir to foment violence.

A few days ago, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The security forces had laid an ambush at Haritar in Sopore following information about movement of militants through the area, a police official said.

Sixty security force personnel were killed in such encounters. In 97 incidents of encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year (till December 2), 146 terrorists were killed, 76 terrorists or suspects arrested, while 60 security force personnel were killed and 104 others injured, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj G Ahir said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in December.