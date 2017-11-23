Top Income Tax official warns tax evaders, says God will not spare them

Even as the fight against illicit wealth acquires momentum, an Income-Tax department official has done something unusual. (Photo: Reuters)

Even as the fight against illicit wealth acquires momentum, an Income-Tax department official has done something unusual. A C Shukla the principal chief commissioner of Income Tax department in Pune region has said that even if tax evaders escape the long arm of the law, God will surely catch them. The top I-T official said that God will surely catch those who are evading the law by not paying their income tax and added that people who will understand this will stop evading taxes, according to a Times of India report. This came to pass through an address by the Pune chief commissioner to the members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Shukla at several points invoked spirituality to explain his viewpoint. The address also included a 27-minute meditation exercise. The commissioner also appealed to the chartered accountants to make people aware of the necessity to pay taxes as taxpayers are likely to listen more to CAs than any income tax officials.

A C Shukla further urged CAs to help as several tax legislations have helped the accountants grow their business and said that as the I-T department increased jobs for accountants it was only in good faith for the CAs to return the favour by assisting the department in increasing and deepening its tax base. He said, “Assessees pay you fees. At the same time, by bringing audit and various other compliance burdens, the I-T department has increased job opportunities for you… Therefore, as a measure of gratitude, I request you to keep in mind that you also owe something to the department. That debt of gratitude can be discharged by assisting us and taking initiatives for widening and deepening of tax base”.

Shukla, during the speech, admitted that problems in collecting taxes arise when department officials interpret it as revenue while I-T officials look at income tax laws as a favour to taxpayers. Shukla said that CAs will be aided by the government on contentious issues as they can probably procure advance rulings to avoid litigation. Shukla added that even as GDP growth rate showed 6 per cent growth, Pune I-T department was growing at more than 26 per cent rate in terms of revenue.