Top five take-aways from Rahul Gandhi’s Rishikesh speech bashing Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Rishikesh. (Reuters)

The congress vice-president has taken serious measures to modify his speeches after being trolled on social media. On Monday, he gave a speech at Rishikesh while addressing a rally and as usual remarked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s measures and ideology and hit him hard with his words right, left and centre. Recently, Modi has been trolled for more than reasons pertaining to his demonetisation drive – In the recent programme by Khadi and Village Industries Commission the khadi calender had Modi’s image on it instead of Mahatma Gandhi’s – which they used to use since its inception. In his rally Gandhi bashed Modi for dividing India on religious grounds and trying to erase the country’s history. Last but not the least, his remark on the recent demonetisation project was the highlight of the speech. Gandhi has oddly started using a lot of Hindu mythology and Congress’ secularist ideology examples to get back at Modi.

See below to see the five best quotes he relayed during his speech:

1) The one who bore three bullets in his chest for the independence of this country, Modi removed his photo (from the Khadi calender).

2) From now on Ram Leela mein Ram Ji will be sporting Modiji’s face.

3) He (Modi) has terrorised the whole nation, says, if you don’t have Paytm then exit the country.

4) Congress Party made and strengthened RBI (Reserve Bank of India) so that there is a body which is not under government’s pressure as it takes economic decisions.

5) I have googled and found and in all religions we can find the ‘palm’ (Congress symbol).