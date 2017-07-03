Top Afghan military official meets Defence Minister Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley and Wardak also explored ways to enhance security and bilateral cooperation, sources said.(Photo: PTI)

Ways to boost security cooperation between India and Afghanistan were explored during a meeting Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had with Vice Chief of General Staff (Air) of Afghan National Security Forces Lt Gen. Abdul Wahab Wardak. Wardak apprised Jaitley about complex security challenges facing Afghanistan and sought India’s consistent support in dealing with them. The defence minister conveyed to Wardak that India will continue to stand behind Afghanistan and that it would like to see peace and stability in that country. Jaitley and Wardak also explored ways to enhance security and bilateral cooperation, sources said. The Afghan military official also met Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and deliberated on ramping up bilateral security and defence cooperation.

India has already given four military helicopters to the war-ravaged country which has been trying to strengthen its air power. Afghanistan has also been seeking India’s assistance in making functional Soviet-era helicopters and transport aircraft which were not in flying condition. The country has been struggling to get spare parts for the aircraft and helicopters due to Western sanctions against Moscow. Wardak was given a guard of honour at the air force headquarters before his meeting with Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa.