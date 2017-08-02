Top 5 reasons why World Bank statement on Kishanganga, Ratle power plants is big win for Narendra Modi government over Pakistan

The talks between the two nations over the treaty come amid tensions between them after a number of terror attacks in India by Pakistan-based terror groups.

In a major development, World Bank on Wednesday said that India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities – Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants – on tributaries of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers with certain restrictions under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The important comments by the World Bank came as officials from India and Pakistan concluded the secretary-level talks over the IWT in Washington. Here are top 3 reasons why this permission by World Bank to build Kishanganga, Ratle projects is a big victory of India over Pakistan:-

1- It’s a huge win as according to a factsheet issued by the World Bank, Pakistan opposes the construction of the Kishanganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants being built by India in Jammu and Kashmir

2- Pakistan had approached the World Bank last year, raising concerns over the designs of two hydroelectricity projects located in Jammu and Kashmir.

3- In the lengthy fact sheet, the World Bank has said that Pakistan asked it to facilitate the setting up of a Court of Arbitration to look into its concerns about the designs of the two hydroelectric power projects. On the other hand, India had asked for the appointment of a neutral expert to look into the issues, contending the concerns Pakistan raised were technical ones, according to news agency PTI.

4- In a letter dated July 25, the World Bank had assured Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna its continued neutrality and impartiality in helping the parties to find and amicable way forward. The two countries last held talks over the two projects in March this year during the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Pakistan.

5- World Bank noted that India and Pakistan disagree over whether the technical design features of the two hydroelectric plants contravene the IWT but the World Bank said the IWT designates these two rivers as well as the Indus as the Western Rivers to which Pakistan has unrestricted use. “Among other uses, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on these rivers subject to constraints specified in annexures to the treaty,” the Bank said in its fact sheet.

IWT

The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. The World Bank’s role in relation to differences and disputes is limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both of the parties.