Top 5 places to find the authentic Rosogolla in Kolkata; from KC Das to Annapurna, check out the best sweet-spots

In 1868, Nabin Ch Das invented the sweet delicacy that stirred a sweetness in everyone pallet. (IE)

In the war over the rights to the Rosogolla, West Bengal has emerged as the winner, courtesy the Indian patent office, which gave the state the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and left Odisha disappointed. “Banglar Rasogolla from West Bengal gets Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It is a pure white, spongy ball of ‘Chhana’ dipped in light sugar syrup,” Cell for IPR Promotions and Management (CIPAM) said in a tweet.

Earlier today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted that, “Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI (Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla.” After a legal battle of many years, the West Bengal government won the tag to call Rosogolla as its own. Nabin Ch Das from Kolkata is said to be inventor the sweet delicacy. Das’s grandson is Dhiman Das is the executive director of KC Das Pvt Ltd and while talking to Indian Express he said, “It was a bitter fight but we are all so happy now. We provided authentic documents to prove that Rosogolla originated from Bengal. We are thankful to West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, who asked the government to apply for GI registration.”

Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI ( Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 14, 2017

Banglar Rasogolla from West Bengal gets Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It is a pure white, spongy ball of “Chhana” dipped in light sugar syrup. Banglar Rasogolla is a syrupy dessert popular in all over India and abroad. #LetsTalkIP pic.twitter.com/CvHbL2Fw2j — CIPAM (@CIPAM_India) November 14, 2017

Now that Rosogolla can officially be tagged as a Bengali delicacy, it is surely a time to celebrate the decision by sampling the fare. So, we list here the top 5 places where you can taste the sweet.

1. KC Das Grandson Pvt. Ltd.

Located in Lake Town Kolkata, the place is extremely famous for its ‘authentic’ Rosogollas. Known for the white spongy form of Rossogolla the KC Das is also the birthplace of the sweet delicacy. The sweet shop invented rosogollas in 1868.

2. Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

If you have a sweet tooth, you won’t be able to resist the authentic Rosogollas from this prestigious sweet shop in Kolkata. The sweet shop has high standards and offers a variety of desserts and bakery items also.

3. Hindustan Sweets

The sweet is located in Jadavpur and has been providing good quality sweets and snacks for many years. Along with a wide variety of sweets, the place is known to have the best Rosogollas in the city.

4. Annapurna

The old world charm of Annapurna will engulf your senses. It is also one of the best places for Rosogollas. The place is also renowned for their Sandesh.

5. Chittaranjan Mistanna Bhandar

Chittaranjan Mistanna Bhandar is an old shop but the place is famous for traditional Bengali sweet. The Rosogollas are tagged as one of the best in town.