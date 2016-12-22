Top 5 Najeeb Jung orders that followed Narendra Modi government diktats

In a sudden and unexpected move, Lieutenat Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, today filed his resignation from the post he held. (PTI)

In a sudden and unexpected move, Lieutenat Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, today filed his resignation from the post he held. The 65 year old Lt governor, who had been in a bitter relation with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had not cited any reason for his sudden move. Apart from thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi for their supports to the LT governor, helping to run the administration run smoothly, Jung had also thanked his regular confronter Arvind Kejriwal for his association in the last two years. Reportedly, the Delhi Chief Minister, who had expressed surprise following the Lt governor’s unexpected resignation, had spoke with Najeeb Jung seeking reason for his move.

Though Lt governor Jung didn’t mention any role of the tussle between him and the Delhi CM as the reason behind the resignation, it had been reported in several instances that Kejriwal and Jung had been at loggerhead over a wide range of issues in the last two years. And as the former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University stated that he would return back to academics after his resignation, here are the five crucial orders in recent times, passed by the Lt Governor, since he joined office in July 9, 2013:

1) In June 10, earlier this year, rejecting the AAP government’s decision to transfer Home Secretary Dharam Pal, Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung signed a notification, appointing Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police MK Meena as the new Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) chief.

2) On August 10, Jung had directed the heads of all departments to review orders and identify files passed by the Delhi government, in which his approval was required but not taken. Intensively criticising the directive by the Lt Governor, Delhi Home Minister, Satyendra Jain claimed that Jung is ‘behaving like Winston Churchill.

3) On August 31, the Lt Governor had formed a three member panel to go through 400 files and examine ‘infirmities and irregularities’ in the decision take by the Kejriwal led Delhi government and seeked a report with in six weeks.

4) On November 25, forming a committe comprising three municipal commissioners to prepare a comprehensive plan for cleanliness in the city, Najeeb Jung had directed authorities to heavily penalise those flouting pollution norms.

5) On June 9, Lt Governor Jung rejected the transfer of Home Secretary Dharam Pal and ignored the additional charges given to the principal secretary to CM, Tajendra Kumar, by the Delhi government.