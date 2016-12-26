Top 2016 positive moments in India: From Surgical Strikes to ISRO launches; here are the events to cherish

it remains really difficult to churn out the positive happenings in a year which has seen many terror attacks, face-fall in Olympics, and demise of leaders like Jayalalithaa. (PTI)

2016 has been a year of big happenings. However, it remains really difficult to churn out the positive happenings in a calendar which has seen many terror attacks, face-fell in Olympics, and demise of leaders like Jayalalithaa. With many unfortunate incidents, some positive things also occured in the year. The country saw the passage of historic GST bill, ISRO’s successful launches, and shine of women athletes with silver and bronze medals in rio olympics. Here are some of the positive moments of the year 2016:

ISRO Satellite Launches

In its thirty sixth flight (PSLV-C34), ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched the 727.5 kg Cartosat-2 Series Satellite along with 19 co-passenger satellites today morning (June 22, 2016) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. This is the thirty fifth consecutively successful mission of PSLV and the fourteenth in its ‘XL’ configuration. The total weight of all the 20 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C34 was 1288 kg.

Defying all odd – women redeem Indian’s pride at Rio olympics

As India starved for a medal in Rio Olympics, 2016, three woman – PV Sandhu, Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar, – turned out to be the star performers for India. While PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik bagged Silver and Broze for India, Dipa ended at an unfortunate 4th place in Gymnastics.

While PV Sindhu, at 21, became the youngest to win an Olympic medal, a silver which was also the first in badminton, Sakshi’s bronze was also a first for women’s wrestling.

Surgical strikes

Though war can never be considered a positive moment in any case. A ‘strike’ on terror, which sends out strong message to the ones who support it, is surely a positive moments. India, in it answer to the repeated terror attacks backed by Pakistan, conducted surgical strikes across the Line Of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. As per reports, at least 8 terror launch pads were destroyed in th e strikes.

Goods and Service Tax Bill clears parliament

Long-pending goods and service tax bill became a reality in 2016. NDA government, in a big success, was able to pass GST through parliament. Now, the government is determined to introduce the GST from April 1, 2017. However, there is no deadline set and as per experts, the deadline can pushed a little.