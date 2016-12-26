Top 2016 controversies in photos: From Demonetisation deaths to Triple Talaq, here are top controversies of 2016

As the chapter of 2016 draws to close, we wish to look back to what all happened that made this year full of major controversies. (Source: PTI)

As the chapter of 2016 draws to close, we wish to look back to what all happened that made this year full of major controversies. Here is a snippet of all what happened in related Top 10 controversies in photos that shocked India in 2016:

Demonetisation of high-value Notes

Source: Reuters

8 November 2016, blew away sleeping nights of all the black money collectors and those who had crores of unaccounted money. But this move proved to be a major incident when politics pulled the initiative of Central government as the major controversy of the year. A lot revolved around demonetisation, starting from the announcement itself to colour leaking of the notes, but when political forces acted on it and opposition pulled out as much criticism as possible. Opposition parties tried to convince the citizens of India that how much pain was caused to them. Long queues, constantly changing rules and all sort of hullabaloos added to the mess of common man’s life.

Rohith Vemula suicide

Source: Reuters

Rohith Chakravarti Vemula, an Indian PhD student who studied at the University of Hyderabad, committed suicide in a hostel room on 17 January 2016 which later triggered many controversial debates across the nation. Lots of things were politically revolved around Rohit’s death and his caste. The Dalit research scholar along with other four students were suspended from Hyderabad Central University over a political dispute where they were punished for allegedly assaulting an ABVP student leader, though they were allowed to attend lectures and pursue their research. Later his stipend went on hold, therefore he hanged himself.

J&K unrest

Source: PTI

For the very first time, Jammu and Kashmir got its first woman Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. 2016 proved a year of turmoil for the valley residence. The state confronted NIT unrest, school burning incidents and Indian Army carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK for the first time. The lives of all Kashmiri residence were hit to worse, schools and colleges were shut, normal lives were disrupted and deaths were counted when Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces July 8.

Tripple talaq

Source: PTI

The concept of Tripple talaq stated that Indian Muslim are allowed to instantly divorce his wife by using the word ‘talaq’ thrice in a row. The issue became a controversy when the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) announced its decision to file a petition in the Supreme Court asking for a ban on triple talaq, where many Muslim women reported being divorced over the phone or even through social media. Though the AIMWPLB rejected ban on triple talaq and passed a resolution stating that the government was infringing into the personal laws of Muslims. However, the Allahabad High Court passed the word that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is unconstitutional and also it added to a violation of women rights. The high court said no personal law board is above the Constitution.

Salman Khan on Rape Victim statement

Source: Reuters

Sometimes trouble finds Salman, sometimes Salman finds trouble, but definitely that isn’t of much fun for him. In the year 2016, Salman gave a superhit blockbusters Sultaan, but also got himself into a controversy where in a press conference for the movie, Salman blurted out the rape comment in a response of a question on the hectic shooting schedule. Followed by which the actor was lashed out by National Commission for Women, who demanded Salman’s apology. Salman was backfired and criticisms came up from every part of the country, his absurd remark evoked the nation and was considered as revile for women who had to face inhuman incidents like rapes.

Om Puri ‘insulting’ Army Jawans

Source: Reuters

A lot of controversies were piled up when Pakistani actors were asked to leave the country. Many Bollywood fraternities stood against the motion, but there was the veteran actor Om Puri, who got caught up in the web badly. His remark following the September 18 terror strike, “Who had asked the soldiers to join the army? Who told them to pick the weapons?” during a TV debate, certainly landed him in a big trouble. Though the actor apologised through the same medium, but this incident certainly pulled up him into the category of the most controversial personality of the year.

Aamir Khan on Intolerance

Source: Reuters

Caught in the hold of intolerance debate, many Bollywood fraternities were seemed to be vocal about the issue. One such personality was Aamir Khan. His statement that his wife Kiran Rao asked him if they should leave the country as she feared the safety of their children in the climate of insecurity, uproared social media with divided opinions. He was slammed for his statements on intolerance, but the actor swung the tide in favor of him when he effectively put forward what exactly he meant by his statements made at the Indian Express conclave and reiterated his love towards the nation.

Beef row

Source: PTI

A judgment was passed regarding the beef band after the court examined the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995 under challenge. According to this law, people were banned from possessing meat of cow, bulls and bullocks, slaughtered within or outside the state. Though the controversy was settled with the judgment that if a person procures beef from a place where it is legal to consume and possess beef, the law cannot prohibit him/her from eating it. And such issues in India always had a political agenda to be followed by. All political parties conflicted on the same making the issue a matter of dispute.

Kanhaiya Kumar

Source: PTI

Kanhaiya Kumar, a former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, was arrested and charged with sedition by the Delhi police for allegedly raising anti-India slogans in a student rally, which was called to protest the 2013 hanging of Mohammed Afzal Guru. Kanhaiya and his speeches that were based on the notion of not freedom from India, but freedom within India, uproared air of huge controversy evoking anti-national aspect across the nation. His arrest snowballed into a major political controversy and has drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties, teachers, students and academics.

National Herald case

Source: PTI

2016 witnessed an ongoing scam of the National Herald. A case filed by the Indian economist and politician Subramanian Swamy against politicians Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for granting an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. It was alleged that the loan was either not repaid or repaid in cash. The complaint led mother-son duo to appear before the court. This controversy has ruled the Indian politics in a major way and will be stretched till next year.