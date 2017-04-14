Top 10 powerful quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the BHIM-Aadhaar digital payment platform. (Source twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti said that he was honored to get the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi. While launching the BHIM-Aadhaar App in Nagpur, he said that we have to move towards a cash-less society. He arrived in Nagpur at 10:44 am and was recieved by the Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Top ten most powerful quotes from his speech include:

1.) This DigiDhan movement is a Safai Abhiyaan. It is to fight the menace of corruption, says PM Modi. We are reaching a time when the mobiles phones will be where financial transactions will take place, says PM Modi.

2.) Dr Ambedkar did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him. This was is a specialty, says PM Modi. He took all the bitterness on himself and gave us the nectar of life.

3.) People of India gave their lives so that India attains freedom. Our freedom is the result of the sacrifices made by several greats.

4.) One of the sectors towards which we are devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector, says PM Modi.

5.) Every poor in India should have a house by 2022, says PM Modi.

6) Bhim to be a global success story.

7) Bhim App will be positively impacting your life, it is a symbol of economic prowess.

8.) The mobile phone will be your bank. Bhim Aadhaar will be used extensively.

9) At one time the thumb was considered to a sign of illiteracy, but today it is a sign of economic empowerment.

10) Digital money will empower the poor. Bhim to be a global success story.