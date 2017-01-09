Tonic’ for Congress in Uttarakhand: Prashant Kishor deployed for polls, CM Harish Rawat dubs him ‘Chyawanprash’

Desperate for a victory in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election, Congress has deployed poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (Source: PTI)

Desperate for a victory in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election, Congress has deployed poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the third poll-bound state were he will be working for the party after Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Commenting on the same, Chief Minister Harish Rawat said his involvement will act as a ‘tonic’ for the party. Talking to media, Rawat further said that Kishor is like Chyawanprash adding that people resort to such tonics as they age.

Kishor, soon after joining the party, met state party chief Kishore Upadhyay. The party has given the responsibility of coordinating with Prashant Kishor to the party’s state secretary Vinod Chauhan under the leadership of state party vice-president Jot Singh Bisht, Upadhyay said.

He said the strategy of the party will now have an edge and added that Kishor is providing his services to the party. Congress is completely prepared for the Assembly polls and is working to make a comeback in the state, Upadhyay said.

You might also want to see this:

He also said the party has agreed upon the names of 63 candidates for 70 Assembly seats, however, the final decision will be taken after getting nod from Congress’ Central Election Committee in New Delhi.

As per a report published by The Indian Express, Congress urged Kishor to work in Uttarakhand as well where the party was tipped to face a fierce battle with the BJP. The hill state has witnessed the two parties coming to power alternately.