Tom Moody controversy: Comrades shower abuses on cricketer’s FB page, the reason will shock you!

A quick glance at Tom Moody’s Facebook page can confirm that the Australian cricketer was being trolled by angry supporters whose comments indicate their support for CPM. (Reuters)

When Moody’s Investors Service, the international rating agency, on Friday upgraded India’s sovereign rating after 13 long years from Baa3 to Baa2, no one would have guessed that it would trigger a war of words on former Australian cricketer Tom Moody’s Facebook page. After all, what could possibly be the connection between Moodys and Tom Moody except…..the name? And yes, that’s exactly what triggered an online war of words, which is still continuing. Are you wondering how this began?

The controversy began when many supporters of the CPM on social media began abusing Tom Moody, the Austrailian cricketer, by mistaking him for Moody’s! That his last Facebook post is dated October 4, in which the cricketer thanked people for wishing him does not seem to have deterred anyone from pouring out their anger on the very same birthday related Facebook post. They called him abuses, termed him as a ”paid Sanghi”, and there were slogans raised against him in the comments section such as ”Jai Pinarayi Vijayan, Jai Beef!”.

Adding fuel to the raging online war of words, some others hit back, pointing out that Tom Moody has nothing to do with the Moody’s Investor Service that had upgraded India’s rating and those belonging to a literate state like Kerala should not target the cricketer like this. Then there were some social media users hitting back at those who were abusing and targeting the cricketer on his FB page. This led to more confusion and angrier comments on his Facebook page!

Unfortunately, for Tom Moody, his name and its similarity with Moody’s angered many Comrades and their outpouring of anger is there for all to check out on the cricketer’s Facebook page.