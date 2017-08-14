Toll plaza on NH 8 to be shifted towards Jaipur, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari announced to give Rs 34,000 crore for construction of roads in Haryana and National Capital Region. (PTI)

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the toll plaza on National Highway-8 at Kherki Daula will be shifted eight km towards Jaipur. Besides, construction of a flyover on IMT Manesar Chowk will be completed before December this year, the minister was quoted as saying in an official release by Haryana government. The toll plaza at Kherki Daula will be shifted within three months of land being made available for this purpose, the release said. The Union Minister was speaking after laying foundation stones of and inaugurating various projects in Gurugram, the release said. He laid the foundation stones of upgradation and strengthening of NH-248A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna to be completed at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore and improvement of T-Junction near Dhaula Kuan metro station and T-Junction near defence area on NH-8 at a cost of Rs 270 crore.

The minister also inaugurated four-lane flyover at Maharana Pratap Chowk on MG Road near Signature Tower constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore, and two-lane right turning underpass from Chaudhary Bakhtawar Singh Road towards Delhi near Rajiv Chowk at a cost of Rs 30 crore. He also dedicated to the people eight-lane flyover at Hero Honda Chowk, constructed at a cost of Rs 95 crore.

Report regarding road connecting Ambience Mall with MG Road has been prepared and work on this project would commence in three months. He also approved flyover at Bilaspur and underpass at Rathiwas, and assured to approve Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari road within 15 days. He said that detailed project report had been prepared for construction of flyover in Dharuhera and four-laning of road of Masani Barrage.

Greeting the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the present state government had prepared several schemes for the development of Gurugram to meet the shortcomings in the schemes implemented earlier.