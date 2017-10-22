Toll collectors flee after BJP MLA Dalbeer Singh confronts them

The toll plaza, which sports the name of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), is located at Dasna on National Highway 24 in Ghaziabad district, about 25 km from Delhi. (Source: IE)

Collectors at a seemingly illegal toll plaza at Dasna here in Uttar Pradesh fled after BJP MLA Dalbeer Singh confronted them on Sunday, allowing hundreds of vehicles to pass through for two hours without paying any money. The toll plaza, which sports the name of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), is located at Dasna on National Highway 24 in Ghaziabad district, about 25 km from Delhi. Dalbeer Singh, the BJP MLA from Baroli in Aligarh, alleged that money was being collected illegally since the validity of the toll plaza had expired. Singh told IANS that he was passing through the toll plaza on Sunday noon and saw men collecting toll from motorists. “As I told the toll collector that the validity of this point has expired, the toll collecting men first asked my credentials. They ran away from there after knowing I am the MLA from Baroli.”

He said he stayed there for about two hours, during which time the toll plaza remained unattended and vehicles passed freely. “After that I spoke to the District Magistrate and asked her to file a FIR against the illegal toll collectors who are defaming our government. She assured me she would enquire from the state and act accordingly,” he said. “I had unconfirmed knowledge that the validity of the Dasna toll plaza had expired. This got confirmed when the toll collectors fled the spot,” he added.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari told IANS: “We are checking the status on the complaint of the MLA.”