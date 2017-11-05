Told soldiers martyrdom is great but it doesn’t mean you get killed, says Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar speaking in Panaji. (Source: ANI)

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who is currently the chief minister of Goa, while speaking on Panaji on Sunday morning said that he tried to ensure that minimum life is lost when he was a part of the Cabinet. “As Defence Minister I was always trying to ensure that minimum life is lost,” Former Defence Minister and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was quoted saying in Panaji by ANI. Parrikar added he told the soldiers to kill the enemy and not get killed themselves. “Told soldiers-martyrdom is great&sacrifice for nation is must but it doesn’t mean you get killed when you go fighting,kill your enemy,” the senior BJP leader added.

Yesterday, Parrikar had said that the state budget for the financial year 2018-19 is likely to be presented in the month of February next year as against the practice of tabling it in March before the legislative assembly. “I am proposing not decided, to get the budget tabled sometime in February so that we can touch the 95 per cent expenditure next financial year (2018-19). This fiscal year we will cross 90 per cent,” Parrikar told reporters at his residence in Panaji.

The Goa CM added that the state finance and planning departments are interacting with other departments to ensure that the budgetary provisions made are properly utilised and spent in time rather than rushing during one or two months prior to the ending of the financial year, which is a normal tendency. “One good thing is that this financial year’s trend is indicating an extremely healthy and robust spending on infrastructure and capital items,” he said.

He is that usually by September, the spending is around 26-28 per cent, which has been a trend including last fiscal. “This is basically due to two reasons. First is that the first six-months don’t result into adequate financial inputs because budget is for 12 months but around 40-42 per cent of the revenue is received during the first six month. Around 56-58 per cent comes in the second half of the year,” he said.