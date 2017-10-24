Toilets in Delhi: East, north Delhi corporations to provide unique ID for public convenience, here is why

Civic bodies in north and east Delhi will soon provide every toilet under its jurisdiction with a unique identification number. The two civic bodies have take this decision to make it easier for people to register complaints if they find a dirty toilet in these areas. (Representative image)

Civic bodies in north and east Delhi will soon provide every toilet under its jurisdiction with a unique identification number. The two civic bodies have take this decision to make it easier for people to register complaints if they find a dirty toilet in these areas, according to Indian Express report. It has been learnt that the East civic body maintains around 500 toilets and the North maintains over 1,000, the report says.

“The corporation will also launch a mobile application, toll free number and WhatsApp number for registering complaints. The numbering process will be completed in two months,” East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Commissioner Ranbir Singh said. “We often get complaints of toilets not being maintained. But it is not easy to identify them as there are many toilets in an area. Once we assign unique numbers, we will be able to identify the exact toilet block that is not being maintained,” a senior official of the North Corporation said. Officials also said the mobile app will also let the complainant submit pictures of the toilet. The two corporations also plan to depute a supervisor for each toilet. Their phone numbers and other details will be mentioned on the toilet complex. Sources said if there are repeated complaints from a particular complex, the supervisors will be pulled up, according to IE report.

October 11, an annoyed Delhi High Court had criticised authorities responsible for maintaining public toilets in the city, saying if they do their job properly, people would not have to come to courts. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar came down hard on the authorities after they said that people come to the court for every small thing.

Displeased by the contention of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the matter, the bench said: “If you maintain toilets properly, the public will never come to courts”. The bench also issued notice to the authorities. It ordered the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the DUSIB and the Delhi Jal Board to ensure that public toilets at Bhat Camp were immediately restored for use.