Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar movie fails to beat Jab Harry Met Sejal; here is what it earned

The day 1 box office collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is out. (Photo: Twitter)

The day 1 box office collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is out. Toilet Ek Prem Katha has earned Rs 13.10 on Friday. According to movie critic and biz analyst, Taran Adarsh, “#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri ₹ 13.10 cr. India biz… Sat and Sun look better… Biz to get big boost on Tue [Independence Day]… #TEPK.” The collection is less than the day 1 collection of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal had earned Rs 15.25 crore on its day 1. According to Taran Adarsh, Saturday and Sunday look better for Toilet and collections will get big boost on Tuesday i.e. Independence Day. Also, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ToiletEkPremKatha picked up rapidly post noon onwards… Mass circuits have performed the best… Plexes decent/good… #TEPK.”

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri ₹ 13.10 cr. India biz… Sat and Sun look better… Biz to get big boost on Tue [Independence Day]… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha picked up rapidly post noon onwards… Mass circuits have performed the best… Plexes decent/good… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal Fri ₹ 15.25 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun crucial for a respectable total… #JHMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017

Taran Adarsh had reviewed Toilet as EXCELLENT. The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, also features Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. It was released on Friday.

#ToiletEkPremKatha mirrors a reality, shuns superstition, hits where it hurts through brilliant dialogue. Deft direction and skilful writing — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha integrates a strong social message with entertainment wonderfully… Powerful performances by Akshay, Bhumi, Divyendu… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan forms the basic premise of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” but Akshay says he did not do the film solely on the merit of the script.

The 49-year-old actor will be seen playing a husband trying to win his wife back by building a toilet for her in the house.

Akshay, who has been made the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission in Uttar Pradesh, said the clean India movement requires the participation of the whole country.