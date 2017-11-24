To slap Lalu Yadav son Tej Pratap, BJP leader announces Rs 1 cr reward

Bharatiya Janata Party media in-charge for the Patna district, Anil Sahni on Friday announced a ‘reward’ of Rs 1 crore to anyone who slaps RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party media in-charge for the Patna district, Anil Sahni on Friday announced a ‘reward’ of Rs 1 crore to anyone who slaps RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap. Sahni’s statement came in the wake of an objectionable comment by Yadav against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. “We will give a reward of Rs one crore to anybody who slaps Tej Pratap Yadav. The RJD leader had threatened to thrash our respected Deputy CM inside his house (during the marriage of his son on December 3). We wish to pay Yadav in the same coin,” Sahni said. He had also said that he will organise demonstrations in front of Yadav’s house to put pressure on him to apologise to Sushil Modi. However, the BJP state unit has distanced itself from their partyman’s comments. The party has issued a statement condemning the remarks of Sahni. BJP added that it will take disciplinary action against Sahni for his “reckless utterances”.

In response to Sahni’s remarks, a strongly-worded statement was issued by BJP state unit spokesman Suresh Rungta, who said, “Sahni has spoken in his personal capacity. The party condemns his statement and has nothing to do with it”. He added, “The BJP has always been a votary of decorum and decency in public discourse… Sahni will therefore certainly face disciplinary action by the party”.

The BJP leader was reacting to a recent video footage in which Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and a former state minister, was purportedly shown threatening to disrupt Sushil Modi’s son’s marriage and using the words “ghar mein ghus kar maarenge (will beat him inside his house)”. In the video, Yadav can be seen threatening to indulge in violence at the marriage venue of Bihar Dy CM’s house.

Following the speech, Sushil Modi strongly reacted and urged Lalu Yadav to persuade his son against making provocative speeches. Modi said: “He seems to be frustrated … I have been exposing corruption and scandals involving his family which led to his party losing power and he lost the minister’s chair.” He added, “However, I am worried his provocative speech may lead to some untoward incident on the day of the wedding. I would request Lalu to intervene and restrain his son.”